Project Veritas released a new undercover investigation Tuesday that features video of another paid Bernie Sanders campaign organizer preparing for an armed socialist revolution, praising the Soviet Union and advocating for sending Republicans to “re-education camps.”

“I’m ready to start tearing bricks up,” Martin Weissgerber, a Sanders field organizer in South Carolina, in the Project Veritas video.

“I’m no cap bro, I’ll straight up get armed. I want to learn how to shoot and go train. I’m ready for the revolution, bro.”

See the latest Project Veritas video:

[embedded content]

Last week, Project Veritas released video of Sanders field organizer Kyle Jurek advocating Soviet-style gulags to “de-Nazify” Trump supporters and acknowledging he’s among four organizers in his office who could be described as a Marxist or a communist.

Jurek said Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary “re-education” of Donald Trump supporters if Sanders becomes president.

He also warned that if the Democratic Party doesn’t nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will “burn.”

‘Dissolve’ judicial, legislative branches

In the latest Project Veritas video, Weissgerber discusses the possibility of Sanders usurping authority from the legislative and judicial branches to address climate change.

“Do we just cease — do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the judicial branch, and have someone like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people make all the decision on climate? I mean, I’m serious,” says Weissgerber.

Like Jurek, he advocates “re-education” of the opposition.

“What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps,” he says. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”

He insists the Soviet gulags had a noble purpose, as “re-education camps.”

“People came from America to work on the Belomorkanal, the Soviet project, for the communist project,” he says. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Project Veritas pointed out that Soviet documents counted the deaths of some 25,000 forced laborers on the Belomorkanal project, according to Soviet documents. However, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, in “The Gulag Archipelago,” said as many as 250,000 workers died.

Weissgerber also touted the AK 47 as “the destroyer of imperialism and colonialism.”

“Leave it to the Soviets to make the most bad***, f***ing, most effective gun in the world,” he says.

He also calls for forcing billionaires to “rebuild our roads, rebuild our dams, rebuild our bridges.”

“Let’s force them,” he says.

Weissgerber says the Soviet Union “was not horrible,” insisting the communist regime was a global beacon for women’s rights.

“I mean, for women’s rights,” he says, “the Soviet Union is, I think, the most progressive place, to date, in the world.”