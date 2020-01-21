An Iranian lawmaker has offered a $3 million cash reward to anyone who kills President Donald Trump.

The comments came Tuesday during a session of Iranian Parliament in Tehran, Reuters reported, citing the ISNA news agency.

What did he say?

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump,” lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh reportedly declared in front of the 290-member Parliament.

In response, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the bounty as “ridiculous,” reportedly telling reporters in Geneva the comments further demonstrate the Iranian government’s “terrorist underpinnings.”

According to Reuters, Hamzeh did not say whether the bounty had any official backing from Iran’s rulers.

The city of Kerman was the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian terrorist military leader killed on Jan. 3 by a U.S. rocket strike in Iraq.

After the strike, which was ordered by President Trump, the Iranian regime launched retaliatory missile strikes on military facilities in Iraq housing U.S. personnel. Trump has since declared victory following the largely symbolic retaliatory strikes, saying in an address that “Iran appears to be standing down.”

Also in the address, Trump doubled down on a vow to deter Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as long as he is in office.

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump declared.

Reuters reported that in his speech before Iranian Parliament, Hamzeh argued, “If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats … we should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right.”

His comments come only a week after three countries who signed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 — Britain, France, and Germany — slammed Iran for not meeting terms and threatened to reimpose sanctions on the country.

Waiting on a response from George Lopez

Earlier this year, it was reported that the government of Iran had placed an $80 million bounty on Trump’s head. Responding to a report of the news on Instagram, comedian George Lopez quipped about a potential Trump assassination.

“We’ll do it for half,” Lopez said.

Soon after, the Secret Service responded to the apparent joke, saying they are “aware” of it.

“The Secret Service is aware of the Tweet (sic) made by Mr. Lopez,” the agency said. “The Secret Service takes all threats against the President and or any of our protectees seriously, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.”

There is no word yet from Lopez regarding this most recent bounty announcement.