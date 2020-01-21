On Tuesday, an Iranian legislator who hails from the same province as Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Jan. 3, told the Iranian parliament that the people of that province have offered $3 million to anyone who murders President Trump.

According to Reuters, which was quoting the ISNA news agency, legislator Ahmad Hamzeh stated, “On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump.” Reuters added, “U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the reward as ‘ridiculous,’ telling reporters in Geneva it showed the “’terrorist underpinnings’ of Iran’s establishment.”

Hamzeh continued, “If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats … We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right.”

Threats from members of the Iranian government targeting the United States have been steady for some time; last September, after theattacks on two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia that destroyed 5% of the world’s oil supply, prompting accusations from the U.S. government that the attacks were launched by Iran, a top Iranian general boasted that U.S. sites were in range of Iranian missiles and Iran was ready for a “full-fledged” war.

Amirali Hajizadeh, who heads Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace, bragged, “Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” adding “Iran has always been ready for a ‘full-fledged’ war,” as quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency and reported by Reuters.

Last August, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani suggested the United States would have to bow down to Iran and repent from “economic terrorism” against Iran. He said in a video translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), “If you lift all the sanctions and bow down before the Iranian people, the circumstances will be different.”

Last July, Rouhani threatened to shoot down more American drones after Iran shot down an American drone, saying American drones “will receive the same response” as the American drone that was shot down in June.

Last June, Rouhani attacked President Trump, saying the White House’s actions showed that Trump was “mentally retarded,” Trump fired back with a series of tweets warning Iran that if they attacked anything American, that action would be met with “great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!”

Just prior to that, Former Iranian Minister of Defense General Hossein Dehghan, who was an advisor for defense affairs to Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, said that Iran would put America in “the garbage bin of history” if attacked. As MEMRI translated Dehghan’s comments on June 20 in an interview on Al-Nujaba TV:

Trump proved once again that he is merely an agent of his administration’s interests, that a war in this region would not be a walk in the park, that the United States is by no means ready for war, and that is completely understands how strong Iran is. What we understand from the behavior of the Americans is that they fear very much the break out of a war in the region. They are not ready for this, and they cannot assemble an international coalition, because there is no U.N. resolution to begin with. They don’t have global legal consensus to do this … In my personal opinion, this war will not take place – not because America does not want war, but because Iran is strong enough to engage in confrontation. Iran would achieve a great victory, and America would find itself in the garbage bin of history.