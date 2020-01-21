Continuing his quest to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ across the land, Kanye West performed a Sunday service before a crowd of over 12,000 students, in which he preached how Jesus saved him from the clutches of Satan.

“I believe Jesus died for my sins. There was a time when the devil had me,” West said to the Strength to Stand Conference on Sunday. “Do you know the good news? Jesus can save a wretch like me. I stretch my hands to you/Father I stretch.”

“When I don’t know what to do, I can still stretch my hands,” he said.

The Christian Post described the lively event as West proceeded to perform several tracks from his “Jesus is King” album in the service of glorifying God:

Surrounded by 38,000 flowers, West and the choir put on an unforgettable service at the East Tennessee conference, complete with rap, gospel-infused songs, and traditional hymns. By wearing the same gray outfit as the choir, West took the focus off himself. With little stage presence, the hip hop artist stayed within the choir throughout the majority of the service and spoke few words as he performed. The goal of the Sunday Service was clear: God, and not Kanye, was going to be glorified. And glorified He was. West powerfully spoke the lyrics of “Jesus Is King” tracks “Selah,” “Follow God,” and the fan-favorite “Closed on Sunday.” During the service, the Sunday Service Choir belted out songs including “Ultralight Beam,” “Every Hour” and “Revelation 19:1,” along with traditional hymns including “How Great Thou Art” and “Jesus Loves Me.”

After over 200 students dedicated their lives to Christ as West’s pastor, Adam Tyson, said a blessing over them, West closed out the service with a rendition of his 2005 smash hit “Jesus Walks.”

“God’s calling you home. You might be here this morning in a bad place because of your own sin,” Tyson told the students. “God says this morning through His Word, ‘I love you. I’m calling you home.’ And when you return to the Father, He runs up to you. He’s not shy. He’s not angry with you. He’s inviting you back into relationship with Him.”

Scott Dawson, founder of the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association and the one who helped plan the event in association with the iconic singer, told The Christian Post that the faithful need not be skeptical of Kanye West’s faith, citing the conversion of St. Paul.

“We’re just humbled that we were able, through a divine orchestration, to deliver a cultural icon like Kanye West and the transformational power of the Gospel,” Dawson said. “We believe this is part of God’s divine appointment for a movement to go across our country. We’re in awe: You plan a conference, and all of a sudden God is developing a movement.”

“You need to understand the transformational power of Christ in a man’s life. … Anyone who reads the New Testament understands the power of Jesus,” said Dawson. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in his life. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life. I don’t know what’s going to happen in your life. But I am firmly convinced I’m speaking to a brother in Christ.”

[embedded content]