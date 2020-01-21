House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sounded off on impeachment during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” ahead of the Senate impeachment trial.

McCarthy called the ongoing impeachment talks a “nightmare” for the country that is an attempt to appease “the most socialist wing” of the Democratic Party.

“It’s not really politics, it’s a nightmare,” McCarthy advised. “This is what they campaigned on, this is their agenda. Remember, they selected their committee chairs based on who they thought would be best to handle impeachment with Nadler. … This is all that they’re about.”

He continued, “Here’s the president, overseas promoting America, and they’re going to be over in the Senate promoting this nightmare even further. But it’s such a weak case, they’re going to start their whole argument out about this case is weak, we need to change it. There is no change that needs to take place.”

