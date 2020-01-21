Past American aid has put 30 million people at risk, the king of Balochistan told Newsmax TV.

Suleman Khan Ahmedzai, appearing on “American Agenda,” said: “We are between two fundamentalist extremist regimes (Pakistan and Iran.) And both regimes are a threat to the world — and they are slaughtering my people.”

He noted the Obama administration provided both Pakistan and Iran with funds.

“You’ve given them billions of dollars,” he said.

And he maintained that Pakistan tested a nuclear weapon “on our land.”

“In other words, your money went to Pakistan achieving nukes,” he said. And he pointed out Iran has again resumed its nuclear experiments.

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., was also on the program and agreed with the king’s assessment.

He said the U.S. decisions to provide aid has had a “major impact” on the king’s 30 million people.

“Like he’s saying, they are two fanatical groups that we actually in some way have been relating to,” Rohrabacher said. “The last administration gave the Iranians billions of dollars. And we have been giving billions of dollars to Pakistan.

“Who do you think is responsible for 9/11? The Pakistanis. They were actually hiding Osama bin Laden, the man who actually masterminded this attack on us.

“Thank God we have a president who is getting tough on the Iranians and the fanatics who have oppressed the [30 million of the king’s people] and who have put us in jeopardy.”

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.