The Senate impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday, but the defendant of the trial wasn’t there to see it. In fact, he wasn’t in the country — or even the Western Hemisphere, for that matter. And while Democratic senators began the “solemn” procedure by accusing Republicans of a “cover up” in setting nearly the same rules as those passed unanimously for Bill Clinton’s trial, President Trump was over in Davos, Switzerland, delivering what conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh called “one of his finest speeches of his entire administration.”

“The president in Davos today is speaking for America,” Limbaugh told his massive radio audience. “The president in Davos today is speaking for the future of America. It isn’t today’s Democrats. It isn’t today’s leftists. It’s the president. He was on fire, and it may be one of his finest speeches of his entire administration.”

“Make America Great Again,” said Limbaugh, quoting Trump’s famous 2016 slogan. Referencing a clip from his show Monday in which Rush laid out Trump’s disgust with the idea that somehow “America is the problem in the world,” Limbaugh said: “This is exactly what bothers him. It’s bothered him for a long time as a citizen like it’s bothered me, like it’s bothered you, this view of America that has been adopted by the Washington establishment — by our civil service corps, the ambassador corps — that somehow we’re the problem, that we are the destabilizing agent in the world, and it’s a bunch … It’s a crock.”

“[T]hey love him in Davos, and you know why?” said Limbaugh. “‘Cause he’s been right … [T]he guys that own the yachts are there, and Trump has been going, and he’s telling them two years ago what he was gonna do. He’s telling them two years ago what can be possible.” It’s these same elite folks, said Limbaugh, who often “fall prey to all of this liberal thinking and the conventional wisdom — and they fall prey to it because it’s so dominant everywhere,” but Trump comes to Davos and sets them straight.

“Trump stands alone, tells them, ‘No. It’s wrong. America’s gonna be great. We’re coming back; let me tell you how we’re gonna do it,’ and he’s done it,” said Rush. “They love the guy in Davos now because he’s been right about it, and it’s all been beneficial to them — and it’s not just individual wealthy people I’m talking about. It’s governments and a number of institutions which have been sucked in. I mean, if the United States elects a guy like Obama then the world thinks, ‘Wow. The United States wants to go socialist. We’d better go socialist. We’ve gotta stay friends with the U.S.,’ and even if they think it’s the wrong thing to do, they did it because they’re afraid of being shut out by the U.S.”

Instead, Trump shows up and disavows socialist policies and embraces the idea of America leading the way, said Limbaugh, cuing a clip from the speech as an example:

TRUMP: When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we had launched the great American comeback. Today, I’m proud to declare that the United States in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before. America’s thriving, America’s flourishing — and, yes, America is winning again like never before. Just last week alone, the United States concluded two extraordinary trade deals, the agreement with China and the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, the two biggest trade deals ever made. These agreements represent a new model of trade for the twenty-first century — agreements that are fair, reciprocal, and that prioritize the needs of workers and families. … America’s economic turnaround has been nothing short of spectacular. When I took office three years ago, America’s economy was in a rather dismal state. The experts predicted a decade of very, very slow growth — or maybe even negative growth — high unemployment and a dwindling workforce and very much a shrinking middle class. Millions of hardworking, ordinary citizens felt neglected, betrayed, forgotten. They were rapidly losing faith in the system.

“Exactly!” Limbaugh exclaimed. “What were they being told? ‘America’s best days are behind us. America’s best days may not have been legitimate. We’re in a new era of decline mandated by world conditions. The United States finally must pay the price for all of its sins that it has committed that led to its superpower status.’ Yada yada yada. Obama’s crowd said, ‘We’re the ones to manage the decline so the pain will be as limited as possible on you.’”

“That’s just three years ago that Trump came along and said, ‘This is not necessary! It’s not necessary to see the country this way. It isn’t necessary to see the world this way. There’s no reason in the world the United States has to be seen as in decline,’” Limbaugh noted.

After pointing to a segment of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” as Rush calls it, in which Andrew Ross Sorkin admits that Trump “turned the whole thing on its head” in Davos, helping create “the New Davos Man,” Limbaugh addressed why so many globalists are desperate to dethrone America.

“Cutting down the world’s lone superpower is fundamental — it’s required — if you are going to institute some mad dream of a globalist regime or government that you are part of,” he said. “You cannot have a globalist government if the most powerful economy and the freest society on earth is not part of it. So subordinating the United States, getting rid of borders, the whole concept of nations? It makes perfect sense why people of that bent would try to convince people America’s best days are behind them.”

But Trump has come along and helped steer the country back on the right course, where it is “bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” as the president spelled out in his Davos speech:

TRUMP: Since my election, America has gained over seven million jobs. The unemployment rate is now less than 3.5%. We’re concentrating and creating the most inclusive economy ever to exist. We are lifting up Americans of every race, color, religion, and creed. Since I took office, more than two million Millennials have gotten jobs, and their wages have grown by nearly 5% annually — a number that was unthinkable. This is a blue-collar boom. Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage earners has increased by plus-47%, three times faster than the increase for the top 1%. Real median household income is at the highest level ever recorded. The American dream is back bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

“Damn right it is — and it’s, once again, the envy of the world, and it’s not unreachable for these people,” said Rush. “All they have to do is abandon their own socialism…”

Related: All Eyes On Mitt: Romney’s First Move In Impeachment Trial Disappoints Democrats

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com