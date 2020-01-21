Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ Romney pledges ‘open mind’ ahead of impeachment trial McConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.), in the face of strong criticism from Democrats, is backing off his proposed requirement that House impeachment managers and President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter’s op-ed Jayapal: ‘We will end up with another Trump’ if the US doesn’t elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ MORE’s lawyers each fit their opening arguments into two-day windows.

McConnell amended his organizing resolution for President Trump’s impeachment trial by giving each side three days to make their opening arguments, which can last for up to 24 hours, the same amount of time given to the prosecution and defense during the 1999 impeachment trial of President Clinton.

The resolution also allows each side to choose how many people may make those arguments.

The GOP leader changed his resolution to give prosecutors more time after hearing from moderate Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial GOP can beat Democrats after impeachment — but it needs to do this one thing Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump MORE (R-Maine), who is up for re-election this year, and other GOP moderates who pushed for some last-minute changes.

“Senator Collins and others raised concerns about the 24 hours of opening statements in two days and the admission of the House transcript in the record. Her position has been that the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible. She thinks these changes are a significant improvement,” said Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins.

The draft McConnell circulated Monday night would have granted both sides only two days each to make their case, meaning that if they used all of their 24 hours of allotted time, they would have been speaking on the floor until past midnight over several days.

Had McConnell stuck to his more aggressive timeline, the Senate could have wrapped up the trial by the middle of next week if lawmakers voted against calling additional witnesses and documents.

Now it looks the trial may overlap with Trump’s State of the Union address scheduled for Feb. 4.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump administration installs plaque marking finish of 100 miles of border wall Sanders defends vote against USMCA: ‘Not a single damn mention’ of climate change Schumer votes against USMCA, citing climate implications MORE (D-N.Y.) and other slammed the initial proposal for forcing House impeachment managers to make their arguments late at night when fewer people — including sleepy senators — would be paying attention.

“Sen. McConnell’s resolution stipulates that key facts be delivered in the wee hours of the night simply because he doesn’t want the American people to hear from them,” he said in a statement Monday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) complained Tuesday that compressing the opening arguments into such a short time frame would make it tougher to present the case against Trump.

“As a trial lawyer, I can tell you [that] you need a certain amount of time with the full attention and concentration of a jury without going into the early morning hours. Also the American people deserve to see and hear in real time,” he said.

A Senate Republican leadership aide noted that House impeachment managers and Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMcConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial Trump lawyers urge senators to swiftly acquit Trump in impeachment trial The American disease and death bowls MORE’s lawyers each used fewer than 12 hours over a three-day period to make their opening arguments.