Another member of Meghan Markle’s family has come forward to express harsh criticism of the existing royal.

On the heels of father Thomas Markle ridiculing Meghan for “cheapening” the royal family to “Walmart with a crown,” sister Samantha Markle recently penned an op-ed taking Meghan to task for treating their sickly father poorly and destroying the royals in pursuit of “fame and fortune.”

“Meghan knew the social requirements of joining the royal family,” Samantha outlined in an op-ed published at The Sun on Monday. “She should have asked herself if she was willing and able to behave in accordance with the expectations.”

Samantha said Meghan had her friends leak negative stories about the royal family, highlighting a report that claimed the duchess found the royal lifestyle “toxic.” The estranged sister also accused Meghan of allowing “damage to be done against our family via friends and P.R. advisers.”

“She watched the media taunt and torture my dad, never springing to his defence like a true humanitarian would,” she wrote. “Thomas was an incredible dad. He paid every penny of her education and cared greatly for her. He is now frail, with a heart condition. He doesn’t have a P.R. team to spin him a good story.”

“She knows how Harry leaving has affected” the royal family, she added, “but she hasn’t spoken up in their defense.”

“She could have expressed her thanks for the kindness of the Queen and Prince Charles,” wrote Samantha. “She could have expressed gratitude to her own father or her first husband, Trevor, who gave her career opportunities.

“My sister has become a totally different person, choosing wealth and fortune over family,” charged Samantha.

The sister suggested Meghan and Prince Harry’s claim to want a quiet, private life is suspect.

“My fear is Meghan’s decision isn’t about moving to Canada for a quiet life as a young mother,” she wrote. “Nothing about their actions so far suggest they truly desire a private life out the limelight. They have paraded themselves on the red carpet, tried to make deals with Disney, and become pals with the Clooneys and other A-list stars. Smooching up to Vogue magazine, to fashion and to the film industry is not consistent with taking a step back.”

“Their objective is fame and fortune — to be Hollywood,” Samantha added.

The narrative that Meghan was pushed out for racial reasons was also dissected.

“Her decision to leave is nothing to do with the behaviour of the royals, or race,” Samantha said. “Her marriage to Prince Harry was so symbolic of ethnic unity. … The royals … welcomed Meghan into their lives, into the culture, and allowed her to promote people of all races. I have never heard anything racist coming out of the Windsors about my sister.”

The sister signed off: “I am worried that Meghan and Harry will never find true ­happiness. They could not find contentment with the Royal Family, will they be able to find it away from them?”

As reported by The Daily Wire over the weekend, Mr. Markle told Channel 5 news he was disappointed in his daughter.

“This is, like, one of the greatest long-living institutions ever,” he said. “They are destroying it; they are cheapening it; they’re making it shabby.”

Harry and Meghan “are turning it into a Walmart with a crown of it now,” continued Mr. Markle, who has been estranged from Meghan since her wedding in 2018. “It is something that is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be doing this.”

Earlier this month, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan dropped the bombshell announcement that they were planning to step away from royal duties and work to become financially independent.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple announced in a joint statement.

Queen Elizabeth II announced Saturday that the exiting royals will have their “His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness” titles stripped, as well as be financially cut off from royal funds, effective this spring.

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” the queen said in a statement, noting her support for their “independent” life.

“Prince Harry is losing his military titles and patronages including Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Honington and Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command: Commodore in Chief. He will also no longer be a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Harry and Meghan will keep their roles at the Queen’s Commonwealth Truth – Harry serves as president and Meghan is vice-president,” ABC News reported.