Hundreds of migrants from Central America demanded that the Mexican government give them passage to make their way to the US border on Monday, and reacted violently when Mexican soldiers stopped them.

The migrants attempted to force their way into Mexico by wading across the Suchiate River while others attacked the Mexican national guardsmen that tried to drive them back, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a video produced by the Associated Press, migrants can be seen scuffling with soldiers, and one is shown lobbing a boulder at them.

“If they don’t let us cross through here, we will go through the river, and helped by God, to see what the future holds,” said a migrant on the video.

Standing on the bridge between the two countries, migrants read a public letter addressed to Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asking for permission to enter Mexico in order to make their way northward to the US border.

“Mexico’s president said he would give us work and an opportunity,” said Honduran vendor Esther Madrid.

She referred to promises of support that the Mexican government made to migrants in order to dissuade them from continuing their trek to the US border. President Donald Trump has pressured the government of Mexico to help stop migrants from attempting to gain entry to the US through immigration policies for refugees.

Another portion of the video shows migrants chanting, “si se puede!” which translates to, “yes we can!” The slogan has been used in various political campaigns in Latin America and elsewhere, including that of former President Barack Obama.

Here’s the video of the migrants at the Guatemala border:

