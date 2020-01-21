Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a not-so-indirect swipe at Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mnuchin said the “biggest risk to the U.S. economy” right now is a political one, contrasting President Donald Trump with two of the senators who are seeking to face off with him in November.

“So, you know, there are some very extreme, socialist economic programs,” he said. “You have some of the candidates — I won’t say which one — who want to regulate the top 100 U.S. corporations and set up a new agency in the government to do that.”

Warren has proposed creating an Office of U.S. Corporations that would require companies with revenue of more than $1 billion to obtain a federal charter that requires they look at the effects of their decisions on shareholders, customers, employees and communities where they operate.

Sanders has also proposed a Bureau of Corporate Governance that would require large companies to follow corporate responsibility rules.