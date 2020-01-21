More than one-third of voters said that they would give President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter’s op-ed Jayapal: ‘We will end up with another Trump’ if the US doesn’t elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ MORE a failing grade in a new poll that finds opinions about his performance largely unchanged since 2018.

In the Morning Consult-Politico poll, which asked voters to grade Trump on a scale from A to F, 38 percent gave him an F. Twenty-one percent of respondents said the president deserves an A.

Seventeen percent of voters in the poll, which was released early Tuesday, said Trump deserves a B for his time in office, 10 percent said a C and 11 percent said a D.

The ratings are similar to Trump’s “report card” from January 2018. In that survey, conducted after his first full year in office, 18 percent gave the president an A grade, 17 percent gave him a B, 14 percent gave him a C, 11 percent gave him a D and 35 percent gave him an F.

Roughly 7 in 10 Democratic voters in the new poll — 71 percent — gave Trump an F and just 1 percent said he should get an A. Conversely, 51 percent of Republican survey respondents gave the president an A, and 5 percent said he should get an F.

Thirty-seven percent of independents gave the president a failing grade, pollsters noted, and 11 percent gave him an A grade.

Respondents also graded Trump on specific issues in the new poll.

Thirty-three percent of respondents gave Trump an A on jobs, up 9 points from the 2018 poll. Thirty-two percent gave him the same rating on the economy, up 7 points in two years.

Trump scored the worst among survey respondents on climate change and global warming, with 11 percent of respondents giving him an A rating.

The Morning Consult-Politico survey of 1,996 registered voters was conducted Jan. 10-12. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.