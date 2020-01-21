How much fun will it be to create the gulag system in the US — excuse us, “re-education camps,” as one Team Bernie organizer puts it — for Republican detention? “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham” in them, he wonders? At least that would be more humane than the guillotine Martin Weissgerber endorses for the rich. It’s the second such undercover video from Project Veritas of Bernie Sanders’ field organizers, who seem to have a strange affinity for gulags and the Soviet Union for some reason.

That’s not the only changes they foresee in a Sanders presidency. “So, do we just cease – do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the Judicial Branch,” Weissgerber asks, “and have something Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people, make all decisions for the climate? I mean, I’m serious.”

I think we believe you:

[embedded content]

In last week’s videos, Project Veritas Action Fund exposed the shocking comments of an Iowa Field Organizer for the Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign, Kyle Jurek. In today’s new video, a South Carolina Field Organizer for the Sanders Campaign, Martin Weissgerber, is secretly recorded praising the Soviet Union, admitting his fantasies about forcing a violent overthrow of the United States federal government, and speaking favorably about forcing Americans into “Re-Education Camps.” He even speaks of decapitating people once his socialist revolution succeeds. Weissgerber, who also describes himself as a Communist, reveals that he has been radicalized from a very young age by both of his parents. The recordings of Weissgerber combined with the recordings released last week of Kyle Jurek, give insight into the mindset of many Sanders staffers and what they truly believe. Throughout the recorded conversation, Weissgerber expressed his contempt for wealthy Americans and Republicans by suggesting that they should be forced into hard labor, Re-Education Camps, or even the guillotine.

To be fair, the undercover PV agent starts the conversation about gulags and guillotines, but Weissgerber doesn’t seem at all adverse to either one. He wants to arm himself up for the “f*****g revolution,” and to force billionaires to dig ditches to teach them a lesson or two afterward. Presumably, these would be the billionaires allowed to stay connected to their heads.

Like Sanders, Weissgerber has a very strong affinity for the Soviet Union as the apotheosis of progressivism:

“I only learned this sh*t in college when I started studying the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was not horrible…I mean, for women’s rights the Soviet Union – I think – the most progressive place to date in the world.” “The first Gulag that was opened; have you heard about Belomorkanal? They dug a Canal; the plan was, in 1922, I think, to dig a Canal from the White Sea all the way to Saint Petersburg…a long way, if you look on a map…and, the whole point – it was going to be called the Belomorkanal, and I read – I spent a whole semester actually studying primary accounts from the Belomorkanal. The whole point of the Belomorkanal, there were no machines allowed. They forced the people to dig with shovels and hoe the whole canal, right? You should see the people writing about their time at the Belomorkanal. There’s this one guy, he was a thief from Georgia who had been captured. He was sent to the Belomorkanal to work and in his writing, like ‘I reject all thievery, I reject that past life.’ He said, Capitalism made me into this thief, because when there’s poor people, there’s going to be crime. He said, ‘I went to the Belomorkanal and I worked.’ He became a shock worker, which is what they call the leading workers, people who always met the quota and exceeded the quota…and, like people came from America to work at the Belomorkanal for the Soviet project, the Communist project. It was a beautiful thing.”

Just how prevalent is this radical Marxist-Leninist, pro-anarcho-syndicalist streak in Bernie Sanders’ campaign? We’re likely to find out; usually, Project Veritas doesn’t start dropping videos until it has several already in the can. Two people attracted to Bernie’s socialist agenda having weird ideas of Soviet beneficence could be just a fringe, although one has to wonder how Weissgerber got assigned to South Carolina, of all places. (He’d do better in California, wouldn’t he?) If PV starts rolling out a half-dozen or more of these kinds of nutcases within the Sanders campaign itself, well … that’s not going to be a good look.

Here’s an Allahpundit-style exit question, if that’s the case … second look at Hillary Clinton?