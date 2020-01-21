A New Hampshire man Monday killed a coyote with his bare hands after the animal grabbed his 2-year-old son by the jacket on a hiking trail, reports WMUR.

Ian O’Reilly, hiking with his wife and three children, was able to separate the coyote from his son, but said it would not run off and started attacking him.

He was bitten on his chest and forearm.

“I was able to get its head into the snow and get my hand around its snout, so it could no longer bite me,” O’Reilly told the TV station. “And then, from there, I was able to suffocate it by using my body weight and scissor-locking it until basically expiring.”

O’Reilly said it took him about 10 minutes to kill the coyote.

“In the middle of the moment, you’re not really thinking or,” he said, adding, “recording a whole lor. You’re really just instinct.”

Coyotes were spotted in the area Monday, and one bit a Kensington woman and one of her dogs. Another coyote was spotted by a driver in Hampton Falls.

Fish and Game officials told WMUR they were attempting to determine whether the same animal was involved in all three incidents.