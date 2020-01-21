Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded during an interview on Monday that billionaires give up control of their companies and give up the power that they have earned if they want to be considered “ethical.”

“If Jeff Bezos wants to be a good person, you turn Amazon into a worker cooperative,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “You know, like, not what do I do with all of this money that I have created with this unjust system and, if, usually you’re a billionaire that means that you control a massive system.”

“It means that you own oil supplies, it means that you control textiles, it means that you have a massive labor force under your control and to be ethical if you’re a billionaire today the thing that you need to do is give up control and power,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “So, I don’t want your money, as much as we want your power.”

WATCH:

AOC says she wants this clip getting out there: pic.twitter.com/qV8sTcxqqM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

During the same Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, Ocasio-Cortez repeatedly demonized business owners, declaring that they are lazy slave owners who profit off the backs of their employees who she claimed, without evidence, “literally dying because they can’t afford to live.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks in response to a question about why she thinks that business owners are the enemy of health care.

“Well, you didn’t make those widgets, did you?” Ocasio-Cortez began. “Because you employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make those widgets for you. You didn’t make those widgets.”

“You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real slave, real modern-day slavery, uh, depending on where you are in terms of food production,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “You made that money off the backs of undocumented people. You made that money off the backs of black and brown people being paid under a living wage.”

“You made that money off the backs of single mothers and all these people who are literally dying because they can’t afford to live and so no one ever makes a billion dollars,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “You take a billion dollars and all of that to say, is that it’s, and I’m not here to villainize and to say that billionaires are inherently morally corrupt – but they are, I mean, I think there is a case, but um, but, it’s not to say that, it’s to say that this system that we live in, life in capitalism, always ends in billionaires. If you don’t do it, someone else will. It’s who decides to make that choice is just kind of up to, you know, circumstance.”

During the same event, Ocasio-Cortez tried to gaslight the audience by falsely claiming that the Democrat party was a conservative party and that it was not a leftist party.

“We don’t have a left party in the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party. We do not advocate, we can’t even get a floor vote on Medicare for All, not even a floor vote that gets voted down, we can’t even get a vote on it. So this is not a party.”