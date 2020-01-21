Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has Parkinson’s disease. The rock veteran opened up about the challenging time in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

Sitting alongside his wife Sharon, Ozzy said his health issues began last year after suffering a fall. Ozzy had to undergo surgery and started experiencing nerve pain.

“It wasn’t really a problem for a while,” he said, according to The Sun. “I never noticed any difference. Sharon was saying: ‘Are you OK? You seem different.'”

Then the diagnosis came. Last February, doctors told Ozzy he was suffering from a form of Parkinson’s.

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect the nerves in your body,” Sharon explained. “It’s like you’ll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy admitted he was “on a host of medication” and experiencing numbness all the way down his arms and legs. For a long time he tried to hide the diagnosis from his fans.

Ozzy cancelled a number of shows but the guilt of doing so eventually got to him.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore,” he said. “It’s like I’m running out of excuses.”

Ozzy said he feels better after owning up to the fact that he has Parkinson’s. Now he is itching to get back on the road again.

“I just can’t wait to get well and get on the road again, that’s what’s killing me. I need it you know — that’s my drug,” he said. Sharon agreed.

“This is the longest he’s ever been home. He really needs to get back out now,” she said.

It is unclear when the rock star will return to the stage. He is focusing on treatment and hopes to have things under control soon. Then he will make his comeback.

“He’s gonna get back out there,” Sharon said. “And he’s gonna do what he loves to do; I know it.”