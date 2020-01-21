http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XSHNUdZxBnA/

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Monday he preferred Popeyes fried chicken over Chick-fil-A during a forum for black voters in Des Moines, Iowa.

During a lightning round of short questions at the Black and Brown Presidential Forum hosted by Vice, Buttigieg paused and replied, “Popeyes,” when asked to choose between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Buttigieg was criticized last year for defending Chick-fil-A’s chicken.

“I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken,” Buttigieg said when asked about Chick-fil-A during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show in March 2019.

The openly gay mayor suggested at the time he could broker a “peace deal” between the gay community and the fast food company, which donated money to Christian organizations.

“Maybe if nothing else, I can build that bridge,” he joked. “Maybe I’ll be in a position to broker that peace deal.”

In a second interview in September, Buttigieg admitted he was ignorant of Popeyes introducing their own chicken sandwich, which some gay activists declared as the “gay-friendly” chicken sandwich.

“Did you have the Popeyes chicken sandwich?” the interviewer, Charlamagne Tha God, asked.

“No, what is it?” Buttigieg replied.

“You haven’t seen it?” a surprised Charlamagne replied. “I’m sure your team has seen the Popeyes chicken sandwich!”

“Why wasn’t I briefed on this?” Buttigieg replied, looking at his staff.

Buttigieg was also ridiculed for asking Al Sharpton in April if it was okay to eat fried chicken with his hands.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...