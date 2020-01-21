President Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, proclaiming the comeback of the American economy under his leadership while calling out hoax climate change activists as tyrannical socialists who seek to dominate and control “every aspect of our lives”. Trump also mocked them as “perennial prophets of doom and “heirs of fortune tellers” who falsely predict crisis after crisis that never occur.

Trump on the economy:

US President @realDonaldTrump spoke at #wef20, telling the audience the United States is in the midst of an economic boom. Find out more: https://t.co/91BiDmegfv @POTUS #wef20 pic.twitter.com/4Q1jXrxDTU — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2020

Trump on climate change activists:

WATCH: President Trump calls climate scientists “perennial prophets of doom” at World Economic Forum in Davos. #wef20 https://t.co/YEKXBSbEeL pic.twitter.com/acmbJbs9LA — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2020

“…But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers. And I have them, you have them, and we all have them. And they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation crisis in the ’70s and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: Absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country or eradicate our liberty.”

Complete speech by President Trump:

