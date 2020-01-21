Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s deputies filed an affidavit in court accusing a construction worker who holds anti-government beliefs of stabbing his pro-Trump boss to death with a trowel at a work site on Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday. Mason Toney, 28 was arrested later Monday after fleeing the scene for the murder of William Knight, also 28. Toney was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Mason Toney, photo via Orange County jail.

BOLO issued by OCSO after the murder of William Knight, “OCSO Homicide Unit is searching for Mason Trever Toney (28). He is wanted for the murder of his employer at a construction site off Turnpike exit 254. He fled the area driving a white Dodge Ram w/ FLTag: LGZX24 He is believed to be armed & DANGEROUS. If you see him call 911”

Excerpt from WKMG-TV report:

A construction worker with anti-government beliefs is accused of fatally stabbing his boss, who was a “proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s arrest affidavit. …Deputies said they found Knight dead next to an excavator with a brand new American flag over the side of his body. …Witnesses said Toney and Knight were friends outside of the workplace, and Knight picked up Toney earlier in the day. Witnesses said Toney and Knight got into an argument, possibly over the opposing views of the U.S. government. According to the affidavit, Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him. Witnesses said they heard Knight yell for help and saw Toney repeatedly stabbing him with a trowel, according to the affidavit.

Video report on Toney’s arraigment.

WESH-TV reported the men were lifelong friends.

Knight’s family told WESH 2 News that Toney wasn’t just Knight’s employee, but also a lifelong friend. “He was a friend of the family. My son went to elementary school with him and to middle school and high school,” William Knight’s father said. Knight’s family said Toney had been going through some difficult times, but no one expected he would do something like this, especially to William Steven Knight, who they described as a generous and loving friend. “He would give his shirt off his back to anybody, feed anybody,” William Knight said.

