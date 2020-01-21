https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/pull-the-kill-switch-democrat-hakeem-jeffries-calls-president-trump-the-grand-wizard-of-1600-pennsylvania-avenue-kkk-trump-video/

Pull the Kill Switch, Mitch.

Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called President Trump the “Grand Wizard” of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue during the Senate Impeachment Trial.
This is outrageous!

And this is NOT THE FIRST TIME Hakeem has used this line to describe the American President

Hakeem accused Trump of being a grand wizard a year ago too.

Kill it, Mitch!

 

