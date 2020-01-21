Pull the Kill Switch, Mitch.
Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries called President Trump the “Grand Wizard” of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue during the Senate Impeachment Trial.
This is outrageous!
And this is NOT THE FIRST TIME Hakeem has used this line to describe the American President
It was only a matter of time before the Dems went to their go to KKK rhetoric and of course they assigned that dubious remark to a black man…Dem impeachment “manager” Hakeem Jefferies referred to President of the United States as the “Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.” pic.twitter.com/nakzAWuFl3
— Dave Robles (@INDAV8R) January 22, 2020
Hakeem accused Trump of being a grand wizard a year ago too.
“I do not believe that the President is a card carrying member of the KKK, but he has presided over and engaged in directly a series of racially incentive remarks,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says after calling Trump “grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” https://t.co/vmpLO9aa3I pic.twitter.com/JOYk0t3sos
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 23, 2019
Kill it, Mitch!
