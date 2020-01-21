(STUDY FINDS) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Do political news, events, or developments that don’t gel with your own world views affect your mood or ruin your day?

Politics in the United States have felt contentious, to say the least, over the past four years or so. As such, it appears many Americans tend to get very bent out of shape over political happenings they don’t support. In an effort to analyze and better understand how modern adults are dealing with the current political climate, researchers at the University of Michigan studied the mood swings of a group of first-year doctors following recent political events. They discovered that these doctors, a group of people who are usually fully engrossed in their challenging profession, experienced significant changes in mood in response to the events and subsequent headlines.

Young, first year doctors, also known as interns, have an extremely tough schedule. An 80-hour work week or full 24-hour shift is business as usual for novice doctors just getting started in the medical field. Politics notwithstanding, most first-year doctors are dealing with a great deal of stress to begin with. Remarkably, researchers discovered that certain political events brought on the same levels of stress and influenced their moods just as much as the first few weeks of their training had.

