The phone of Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, was hacked in 2018 after he received a message from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reports The Guardian.

Bezos had reportedly had a friendly text exchange with Bezos on May 1, 2018, after which Salman sent a video file. When Bezos opened the video, “large amounts of data” were extracted from Bezos’ phone within a matter of hours.

A digital forensic analysis found the encrypted message to be the source of the malware, making it “highly probable” the intrusion was triggered by the infected video.

A United Nations investigation to be released Wednesday will state the same information, according to The Washington Post.

American tabloid National Enquirer soon after the breach published intimate details about Bezos’ private live, including messages, nine months after the alleged hacking.

Digital forensic started examining Bezos’ phone after the National Enquirer report.

The investigators found with “high confidence” the Saudis had managed to “access” Bezos’ phone and had “gained private information” about him.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., denied the report.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos ‘ phone are absurd,” the embassy tweeted.