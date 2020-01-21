The first case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. has been reported in Washington state, multiple news sources reported Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to announce the discovery Tuesday afternoon, CNN reports.

The patient is from Snohomish County, Washington, The New York Times reported, citing no specific source. The report says the patient is a man who developed symptoms after a trip to the region near Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

Coronavirus infection was confirmed Monday, the Times reports. He is in stable condition, according to The Washington Post.

It is unclear whether the patient has transmitted it to someone else in the U.S.

China has been attempting to keep people from traveling to and from Wuhan in order to prevent the spread of the virus, which has already reportedly affected some 300 people. Japan, Thailand, and South Korea also have reported cases. In further attempts to stop the spread of the virus, airports worldwide, including three in the U.S., are adding security screenings forthose arriving from areas that already have the virus. CNN reported that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to officially announce confirm the appearance of the virus in the U.S.

This report contains material from Reuters and The Associated Press.