President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial began Tuesday morning and his lead counsel Pat Cipollone destroyed Adam Schiff.

Mr. Cipollone went off on the Democrats and called their case against Trump “dangerous” and “ridiculous.”

The Democrats accused Trump of ‘Obstruction of Congress’ a totally made up charge, for going to court to fight subpoenas.

The President had every right to fight the subpoenas in court, but the lawless Democrats impeached the President because his lawyers defended his constitutional rights.

“Obstruction for going to court? It’s an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the president because if they can do it to the president, they could do it to any of you, and they could do it to any American citizen. That’s wrong,” Cipollone said.

“It’s dangerous to suggest that invoking constitutional rights is impeachable — it’s dangerous,” Cipollone said. “And you know what? It is dangerous, Mr. Schiff.”

WATCH:

Pat Cipollone: “Obstruction for going to court? It’s an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the president because if they can do it to the president, they could do it to any of you, and they could do it to any American citizen. That’s wrong.” pic.twitter.com/IA5vTmXBT6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2020

Mr. Cipollone said the Democrats are trying to steal the election with this partisan impeachment.

Watch:

Pat Cipollone: “Talk about the framer’s worst nightmare; it’s a partisan impeachment that they’ve delivered to your doorstep in an election year.” “They want to remove President Trump from the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/qoT0yI59Dz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2020

