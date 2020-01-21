Last Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas, a GOP donor, where he claimed to show that Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

This Lev Parnas news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump. The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

During the interview last week Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Chris Keating, Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

After the interview the Department of Justice published a response to Lev Parnas and his claims saying his comments about Bill Barr were “100% false.”

President Trump flat out denied he knew Lev Parnas.

Trump on Parnas: “I don’t know him, I don’t know Parnas, I don’t know him at all”, “Don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him, I don’t even know who this man is, I don’t know him, I don’t believe I ever spoken to him”. pic.twitter.com/jP9AbEfANF — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) January 18, 2020

For the record, back in November the spokesman for the Ukrainian President said Les Parnas was lying on his so-called meeting with President Zelensky.

On Thursday CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko who refuted Parnas saying, “Frankly I never spoke with this individual. And again frankly I don’t trust any word again he’s now saying.”

And former Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin announced recently he is willing to join Rep. Devin Nunes in a lawsuit against Parnas for his big lie that the two met in Vienna to plot strategy.

Nunes was in Malta and Benghazi at the time and never traveled to Vienna in 2018.

On Monday Rudy was the latest official to refute Lev Parnas’s outlandish allegations. Rudy said he felt sorry for Lev Parnas. He also added that Parnas is not telling the truth.

This is the Democrats’ great Ukrainian hope — and he’s a train wreck.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

