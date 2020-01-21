Former Vice President Joe Biden needs to be prosecuted for committing bribery and engaging in a long-term “scheme to use his name to extort money from countries,” Rudy Giuliani told Steve Bannon’s show, “War Room: Impeachment,” in an exclusive interview which will air Wednesday on Newsmax TV.

“I don’t know if our law enforcement has the courage to prosecute Joe Biden,” Giuliani told Bannon when the pair were discussing President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial

“Joe Biden has to be prosecuted. There is no doubt about it. He committed bribery. He was engaged in a long-term scheme to use his name to extort money from countries. He did it in Iraq. He did it in China. He did it in Ukraine. It’s right in front of their eyes.”

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, said law enforcement was afraid to prosecute Biden because, they were “worried that they’re going to look like political prosecutors if they do this.

“Even if they succeed, The New York Times will forever say they were stooges of Trump. The reality is, if we’re going to get back to a country of one standard, then Joe Biden’s got to be treated like everybody else,” Giuliani added. “The guy committed a horrendous crime, he was stupid enough to admit it.

“It’s about a 30-year pay-for-play scheme in which the Biden family monetizes Joe’s private office, they shake people down,” Giuliani added.

Trump’s impeachment probe started over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden’s family and Democrats with the help of Giuliani.

Giuliani has traveled to Ukraine to investigate corruption, and in the past has accused Biden of money laundering.

In December, he spoke about the amount of corruption in Ukraine that took place during the Obama administration and suggested there were numerous Ukraine witnesses who wanted to come to the United States and explain how much during the Obama administration Ukraine was corrupted by Americans.

