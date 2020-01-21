Rudy Giuliani says he is “frustrated” he was left off President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team, though he is OK with the president’s choice of White House counsel Pat Cipollone, his personal attorney Jay Sekulow, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.

“I like them,” Giuliani told Steve Bannon’s show “War Room: Impeachment,” which airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on Newsmax TV.

Giuliani also criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s opening statement at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“His delivery is so insipid, there’s a kind of feeling about him like he’s the make-believe minister who is putting on a phony religion rather than the legitimate guy,” Giuliani told Bannon. “There’s so much baggage the guy has about lying, and lying to us, but unless you’re really anti-Trump, he’s really not going to convince anybody.”

Schiff in his speech appealed for a fair trial to the senators charged with weighing the case to remove Trump.

“The most important question is the question you must answer today: Will the president and the American people get a fair trial?” Schiff said.

“I submit that this is an even more important question than how you vote on guilt or innocence because whether we have a fair trial will determine whether you have a basis to render a fair and impartial verdict,” he continued. “It is foundational — the structure upon which every other decision you make must rest.”

