Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has apologized to Joe Biden after one of his campaign surrogates claimed the former vice president has a “big corruption problem,” CBS News is reporting.

In a column posted Monday by The Guardian, law professor Zephyr Teachout wrote: “Biden has a big corruption problem and it makes him a weak candidate.”

And she added: “Converting campaign contributions into legislative favors and policy positions isn’t being ‘moderate. It is the kind of transactional politics Americans have come to loathe.”

CBS News said that Teachout, who once ran for New York governor, does not officially work on the Sanders’ campaign. However, it said she has introduced him at times and has endorsed him. She also campaigns for him.

“It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way,” Sanders said. “And I’m sorry that that op-ed appeared.”

CBS News also noted that over the past week, Sanders and his team have offered online critiques of Biden’s comments on funding for social security by using a video that it said takes Biden’s comments out of context.

“(Joe) is a decent person,” Sanders said. “He is a friend of mine. People like him. And we’re not going to make personal attacks on Joe Biden but I think the record shows that Joe’s history in the Senate and my history in Congress are very different.”

However, he maintained he does not approve of his supporters aggressively attacking his opponents online.