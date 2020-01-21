Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Tuesday responded to criticism from his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton, who says in a new documentary that “nobody likes him.”

“On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one,” Sanders told NBC News’ Geoff Bennett when he asked the current 2020 candidate about Clinton’s comment.

The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday reported on Clinton’s words from a documentary, titled “Hillary,” set to premier at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

“He was in Congress for years; he had one senator support him,” Clinton says. “Nobody likes him; nobody wants to work with him; he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton and Sanders fought a bitter battle for the Democratic nomination in 2016. Though Sanders supported Clinton on the campaign trail after she eventually won the nomination, many of her supporters blamed him for her defeat to Republican Donald Trump because they felt he did not drop out of the race early enough, causing deeper divisions in the party.

When NBC’s Bennett asked Sanders on Tuesday why he thought Clinton was still discussing the 2016 campaign, he responded, “That’s a good question. You should ask her.”

Clinton has yet to say whether she would support Sanders if he wins the nomination.

Sanders more recently has publicly feuded with fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., over a claims he told her in a December 2018 meeting he did not think a woman could win the presidency. Sanders denied making the comment.