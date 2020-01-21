House Intelligence Chairman and impeachment manager Adam Schiff on Tuesday argued that Trump mounting a legal defense is evidence of guilt.

“The innocent do not act this way,” tyrant Adam Schiff said of Trump’s legal team mounting a defense and attempting to fight subpoenas in court.

This of course sets the precedent that every American who mounts a legal defense is guilty which is an abomination to our Constitution.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also suggested something similar when she called on President Trump to prove to the court he is innocent.

“The innocent do not act this way.” Here is the authoritarian in Adam Schiff, revealed for all to see. President Trump made lawful objections to Schiff’s unlawful subpoenas. That, in Schiff’s eyes, proves guilt. Reject this sham. Dismiss the articles.#ImpeachmentTrial — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2020

Did Schiff just say mounting a legal defense is evidence of guilt? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 21, 2020

Schiff also defended his secret impeachment hearings in the House basement bunker.

WATCH:

Adam Schiff forced to defend his secret hearings in the House Intel Committee, arguing that he didn’t want witnesses to coordinate testimonies. Nice story. Americans still remember leaks before or after almost every witness’s testimony that was favorable to the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/YV3qSyoULx — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 21, 2020

President Trump’s lead counsel Pat Cipollone destroyed Adam Schiff in his response from the Senate floor.

“Obstruction for going to court? It’s an act of patriotism to defend the constitutional rights of the president because if they can do it to the president, they could do it to any of you, and they could do it to any American citizen. That’s wrong,” Cipollone said.

“It’s dangerous to suggest that invoking constitutional rights is impeachable — it’s dangerous,” Cipollone said. “And you know what? It is dangerous, Mr. Schiff.”

