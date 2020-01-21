Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a statement Monday night blasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over his proposed rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Schumer called McConnell’s trial rules a “national disgrace” and a “cover-up” and vowed to push for votes on amendments to allow witnesses and documents. Schumer accused McConnell of not wanting “to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence”.

Schumer also commented on Twitter about his statement:

“After reading his resolution, it’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses & documents and intent on rushing the trial through. On something as important as impeachment—Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace”

“Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence. A trial with no evidence—no existing record, no witnesses, no documents—isn’t a trial at all. It’s a cover up.”

“As soon as Senator McConnell offers this resolution, I will be offering amendments to address the many flaws in this deeply unfair proposal and to subpoena the witnesses and documents we have requested.”

After reading his resolution, it’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses & documents and intent on rushing the trial through On something as important as impeachment—Sen. McConnell’s resolution is nothing short of a national disgrace pic.twitter.com/hyDVTYqdC5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2020

Summary of McConnell’s schedule: “(Tuesday): Debate on amendment(s) and vote on McConnell resolution – Wednesday: Dem arguments – Thursday: Dem arguments – Friday: Trump team arguments – Sat: Trump team, or senator questions – Monday: Senator questions – Tuesday: possible senator questions, vote on witnesses.”

– Tomorrow: Debate on amendment(s) and vote on McConnell resolution

– Wednesday: Dem arguments

– Thursday: Dem arguments

– Friday: Trump team arguments

– Sat: Trump team, or senator questions

– Monday: Senator questions

– Tuesday: possible senator questions, vote on witnesses — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 21, 2020

MSNBC graphic of schedule:

McConnell’s resolution can be read at this link.

Here is the resolution.

The post Schumer Blasts McConnell Senate Impeachment Trial Rules as “National Disgrace” and “Cover-Up” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.