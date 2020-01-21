On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Peter Schweizer, the author of “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” stated that it is “no coincidence” that members of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, such as his son, Hunter, and his brothers James and Frank, received financial deals during Biden’s tenure as vice president, and that “the ship really came in as far as these financial deals when he was vice president.”

Schweizer said, “There’s no coincidence, Sean, that all the deals that you talked about, whether it’s Hunter, whether it’s James, whether it’s Frank, all of them occur when? During this eight-year period when Joe Biden is vice president of the United States. He’d been a prominent senator before that, but the ship really came in as far as these financial deals when he was vice president. Because all of these entities either wanted something from him, or they wanted to please the vice president of the United States, and the Biden family got rich as a result.”

Schweizer later added that five members of the Biden family “cashed in while he was vice president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett