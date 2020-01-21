Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has arrived in Washington, DC, to begin Senate work on the impeachment of President Donald Trump as her campaign is held up by her family and supporters.

During a speech to a First Avenue rally Friday night, Klobuchar said she would rely on her family and her Minnesota supporters to keep the campaign afloat while she is away in DC.

“I don’t know how many days this is gonna last,” she told the crowd. “I just know that I have a constitutional duty to do my job.”

She continued, “I just want you to think: What can I do for Amy today?”

Later throughout the speech, Klobuchar attempted to ease the minds of her supporters and claimed, “I am a mom. I can do two things at once.”

“There is more and more stuff coming out and it would be really troubling if they didn’t have witnesses,” Klobuchar said of the trial after she spoke.

Klobuchar later admitted that the trial would be a strain on her campaign and said she is glad she “does not need a lot of sleep.”

“What I’m going to do is just keep going whenever I can, back to the early states,” she said. “I don’t need a lot of sleep, which is good.”

This week, the New York Times endorsed both Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a rare dual endorsement for the Democratic Party 2020 presidential nomination.

