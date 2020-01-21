Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he does not expect President Donald Trump’s legal defense team to push for a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment, though one of Trump’s lawyers recently said the move would be warranted, reports The Hill.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a dismissal, and I think a dismissal is not nearly as good an outcome for the president and the country as will be a final judgment on the merits,” Cruz told reporters.

The Senate will not vote to dismiss the articles of impeachment – Republicans do not have enough votes to do so – but under the organizing resolution introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the president’s defense team would be allowed to offer a motion to dismiss once the Senate ratifies its rules for the trial.

They have until 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday to do so.

“We’re going to give each side 24 hours to present their case,” Cruz said. “We’re going to have up to 16 hours of questions from senators and then we’re going to have a vote on whether additional witnesses, additional documents are necessary.”

After opening arguments and a question-and-answer period, the Senate will hold a vote on whether to consider witnesses and documents.

Cruz says, if that vote fails, he expects the chamber to head quickly to acquittal.

“I think the judgment here is not going to be a dismissal, but rather an acquittal on the merits – at the end of both sides having an opportunity to present the case,” Cruz said.