Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., complaining the federal government does a “dismal job on diversity and inclusion,” promised Tuesday she will appoint women or nonbinary people to fill at least of half the top spots in the executive branch should be elected president.

“Our government officials can best serve the American public when they reflect the diversity of the country itself,” Warren, a 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate, wrote in a post for Medium, where she outlined her plans for the executive branch.

There are four women in President Donald Trump’s 23-member Cabinet, which includes Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza. Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, had eight female Cabinet members at its peak, reports HuffPost.

One of Warren’s rivals for the nomination, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said in October he plans to nominate a Cabinet that will have women as half its members.

Warren also said in her post she will not hire any working lobbyists and she will implement an ethics plan that would be more strict than those in place for either the Obama or Trump administrations.

She also said she will only consider corporate lobbyists if they have not lobbied for at least six years, and other lobbyists will be banned if they lobbied at any point in the past two years.