

Cryin’ Schumer

The Democrats just lost their third battle of Trump’s impeachment trial as the Senate voted against subpoenaing Ukraine documents THREE TIMES.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wanted to subpoena the White House for documents regarding Ukraine and his amendment got tabled in a 47-53 vote along party line.

Schumer’s amendment requested documents related to Trump’s phone calls to the Ukrainian government and ‘delayed’ military aid.

The Democrats also asked for any communications from White House staffers and their efforts to investigate crooked Joe Biden.

In a separate second request, Democrats asked for State Department documents related to Ukraine and copies of Rudy Giuliani’s communications.

Republicans voted to reject the subpoena for State Department documents again in a 47-53 vote.

The Senate again voted to reject another amendment requesting to subpoena documents from the Office of Management and Budget.

Cocaine Mitch vowed to table ‘premature’ amendments, “Nobody — nobody will dictate Senate procedure to the United States Senators.” he said.

WATCH:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “Nobody — nobody will dictate Senate procedure to the United States Senators.” pic.twitter.com/A2IKneToCt — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2020

