Once a year, every year, progressives stand on the grave of Martin Luther King Jr. and try to use his words for political expediency, and it is just not accurate.

On Monday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder set the record straight about MLK Jr.’s beliefs. According to Crowder, the civil rights pioneer would be more aligned with modern-day conservatism than with liberal progressivism.

Crowder pointed to an excerpt from one of King’s letter from Birmingham Jail on April 16, 1963:

“One day, the south will know that when these disinherited children of God sat down at lunch counters, they were, in reality, standing up for what is best in the American dream and for the most sacred values in our Judaeo-Christian heritage, and thusly carrying our nation back to those great wells of democracy which were dug by the founding fathers in their formulation of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

Later, Crowder asked the poignant question, “What could white people give up in 2020 to right the wrongs of the past?” Watch the video below for the answer.

