(STUDY FINDS) — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is a growing consensus in the scientific community that a healthy stomach, filled with beneficial “good” gut bacteria can go a long way towards promoting a strong and robust heart. With this relationship in mind, a new study conducted at Penn State finds that walnuts promote the production of good gut bacteria, consequently indicating they’re also good for our hearts.

In short, these findings make a strong case that walnuts should be your food of choice the next time you’re on the lookout for a mid-afternoon snack.

After holding a randomized, controlled trial, the research team concluded that incorporating a daily serving of walnuts into a healthy diet is associated with increases in beneficial stomach bacteria. These positive developments in gut bacteria count were then found to be associated with a lower risk of heart disease.

