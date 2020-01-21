https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/stunning-youtube-takes-down-judicial-watch-and-right-side-broadcastings-impeachment-feed-want-to-drive-viewers-to-liberal-media-feeds/

The Democrats sent their elite brain trust to the Senate Floor on Tuesday to push their sham impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s hearing lasted for hours as Democrats continued to push amendment after amendment begging Republicans to call witnesses they did not have the nerve to subpoena during their investigation in the US House.

Several Americans were viewing the hearing online and on YouTube.

That’s when Google-YouTube stepped in and blocked two prominent conservative feeds!

Tom Fitton reported that YouTube took down the Judicial Watch feed.

And the popular pro-Trump website Right Side Broadcasting Network had their feed taken down and labeled it “inappropriate content.”
It was the Impeachment Feed!!

