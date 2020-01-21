Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have officially tied the knot.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-professional-baseball-player shared a photo on social media on Monday night seemingly from the couple’s wedding ceremony, which they told People took place in Nel-Peters’ native South Africa.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow told People. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Tebow won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy in one of the most decorated careers in college football history at Florida. He was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, whom he led to the playoffs in 2011 in the infamous “Tebow Time” era. Despite pulling an upset of the defending AFC champion Pittsburgh Steelers while there, he was traded by Denver and would appear in just 12 more NFL regular-season games, for the New York Jets in 2012.

Nel-Peters, 24, was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. The couple first confirmed they were dating in July 2018.

These days, Tebow, 32, is in the New York Mets’ minor league system (and he’s a spring training non-roster invitee this year). His pursuits in baseball were kept in mind, apparently, for his wedding, as Nel-Peters told People they selected a cheesecake so that Tebow could “stick to his diet.”

Tebow also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.