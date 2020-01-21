https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/this-is-rich-house-democrat-jason-crow-pretends-trump-4-week-delay-delivery-of-javelin-missiles-was-a-crime-when-obama-sent-blankets-videoot/

The Democrat sent their brain trust to the Senate Floor to push their sham impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Brain-child Rep. Jason Crow argued that President Trump’s delay in sending javelin missiles to Ukraine was a high cream or misdemeanor.

Trump sent JAVELIN MISSILES to the Ukrainian military.
Barack Obama sent BLANKETS!

This entire argument is complete nonsense!

