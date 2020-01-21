The overall grades were mostly unchanged from a similar survey conducted in January 2018, one year into Trump’s presidency, with the exception of modest increases in the share who gave Trump an A and an F and a slight drop in the share who gave him a C.

The lack of change and the hardening of sentiment mirrors the steadiness in his overall job approval rating, where Republicans and Democrats have grown more enthusiastic in their diametrically opposed opinions of the president. The latest poll found 43 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance, compared with 44 percent in 2018, and 54 percent disapprove, compared with 51 percent a year into his presidency.

Despite the stagnation in views on general performance, voters are grading Trump more favorably on jobs and the economy, two issues viewed as key to his electoral success since they’re usually top of mind for voters. Since 2018, the share of voters who gave Trump an A on his handling of jobs increased 9 points, to 33 percent, and 32 percent gave him the highest mark for his handling of the economy, up 7 points over the same time frame.