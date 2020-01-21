On Tuesday, former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow announced his marriage to his fiancée of almost two years, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple married in a ceremony in Nel-Peters’ native country of South Africa on Monday.

The minor league baseball player announced his nuptials on Instagram in a post he captioned “forever” adding the hashtag “#tyingthetebow.”

Nel-Peters posted a photo of her own showing the couple walking down the aisle amid a shower of flower petals. Nel-Peters captioned her post, “Forever and Always.”

The couple announced their engagement in January of last year in a surprise the player planned on his farm in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tebow asked for Nel-Peters’ hand surrounded by his family, but according to CBS Sports, the couple had been trying to figure out where they wanted to hold the ceremony. Ultimately, they decided to hold the service in Nel-Peters’ homeland.

“I could see it on her face, that nothing would be the same if she wasn’t home,” Tebow said.

More than 250 people attended the ceremony, including Tebow’s former Florida coach Urban Meyer.

“You changed my life and my family’s life. I’m forever indebted to you. You’re awesome,” the coach reportedly told the couple during the reception.

“The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night,” Tebow said of the things he is looking forward to with married life.

Early in January, it was reported that Tebow will be joining the Mets at Spring Training. The player will also be resuming his minor league baseball career in 2020, but Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun said he thinks Tebow might make the Mets’ big-league squad this year.

