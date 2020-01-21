In a one-word post Monday night, Heisman-winning former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow celebrated officially tying the knot with 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“Forever,” wrote Tebow, in a message directed to Nel-Peters along with a photograph of the two laughing and embracing after the ceremony in a location in South Africa, Nel-Peters’ home country.

Their wedding took place after a year-long engagement, Tebow, 32, proposing to Nel-Peters, 24, in January of 2019 after dating for several months.

Tebow rose to national fame as the star quarterback of the University of Florida, where he helped the team win two National Championships (in 2007 and 2009) and was awarded the Heisman (in 2008), the youngest player to do so at the time. The quarterback played in the NFL for three seasons. He was drafted in 2010 by the Denver Broncos, where he played for two seasons, after which he was traded to the New York Jets in 2012. After limited playing time in his one season with the Jets, Tebow was briefly picked up by the New England Patriots during off-season in 2013 but dropped before the season began. In 2015, the Philadelphia Eagles similarly took a look at Tebow but dropped him after preseason.

When his NFL career stalled, Tebow became an analyst for ESPN before getting a spot with the New York Mets’ minor league baseball program in 2016, where he’s made some headlines for his athletic feats.

Tebow confirmed that he was dating Nel-Peters in 2018. In January 2019, he proposed. A few days ahead of the wedding, which was held in Nel-Peters home country of South Africa, the couple gave an interview with “Good Morning America” in which they discussed their relationship and marriage plans:

Tim Tebow and his fiance Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are in the “final stretch” before their wedding and are gearing up for the big “I do.” “Wedding planning has been great. It’s been so much fun planning the day and seeing it all come together,” Tebow told “GMA.” “We have some really unique moments that will be a part of it. But honestly, I just mostly say ‘Yes, babe.’” Listening to the bride-to-be may be a smart idea for any husband, including Tebow, who posted an outtake while shopping for a wedding outfit where he’s wearing just a tuxedo vest and no dress shirt.

The couple also discussed their love of hosting others, which they’ve inspired their registration with The Knot. “One thing Demi and I like to do is host people,” Tebow told GMA. “Family, friends, team members … so even though we had a few must-haves, we really wanted a bunch of products for cooking and entertaining.”

GMA highlights an Instagramn post from Nel-Peters following their engagement, in which she wrote, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!”

In its coverage of the interview, People magazine also notes some wedding-themed posts by Tebow, including a joking post featuring him sporting his shirtless wedding attire while his fiancé cringed and the two working on their Cuban dancing.

