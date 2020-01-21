Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

David Carlin on the rules fight in the Senate impeachment hearing

Msgr. James Shea on the value of Catholic education

Diana Verm updates us on the Little Sisters of the Poor’s Supreme Court case

Dr. Robert Tiballi on the latest virus scare from China

Andrew Malcolm on the media coverage of the Virginia 2nd Amendment rally, and more!

Thomas More Society’s Timothy Belz on New York’s “Boss Laws”

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!