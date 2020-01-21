Davos Man has spoken.

The World Economic Forum – the annual summit attended by world leaders, billionaires and celebrities – has lost its charm.

That is the damning verdict from Sir Martin Sorrell, who has been attending the event at the Swiss ski resort for more than three decades.

The advertising mogul, who epitomises the high-flying global elite dubbed Davos Man, told Financial News the Alpine summit remains a “spectacular event” but has grown too large and has become “impersonal and frenetic”.

“When it was smaller, it used to be a learning experience,” said the former boss and founder of WPP who acrimoniously quit the agency in 2018.

“You would meet on a Wednesday evening and have a full Thursday in those days with people like Barry Diller [founder of Fox Broadcasting] and Rupert Murdoch [executive chairman of News Corp]…. there was very much less diversion than there is now,” he added. News Corp is the parent company of Dow Jones, the owner of Financial News.

A WEF spokesperson said: “Davos is the only international summit in the world where participants from business leaders rub shoulders with NGO heads, where artists can meet central bankers or where teenagers can have meetings with heads of state.”

This week, some of the world’s most powerful figures, including US president Donald Trump, billionaire investor George Soros and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, descend on the snow-dusted town of Davos to discuss pressing global issues such as climate change.

The four-day business extravaganza is a firm favourite with Wall Street banks. JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon, Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam and Goldman Sachs head David Solomon are attending this year.

The summit, now in its 50th year, has come under fire for being “out of touch” and “too commercial”, and critics have questioned how the number of private planes flying in can be justified at a time when climate change is top of the agenda.

Andrew Sentance, a former member of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee, is boycotting the event this year, claiming: “It is a self-serving event organised by WEF and somehow they manage to dupe many business people and policymakers to attend. But nothing is decided there.

“Much money is wasted with people travelling to the event, devoting their time to it, and environmental damage is created with people flying round the world to attend this pointless meeting which achieves nothing,” said the senior adviser to Cambridge Econometrics, a think-tank.

A spokesperson for Davos said: “Fewer people are coming to Davos by private jet. For those that do, this year for the first time they will be able to travel using sustainable aviation fuel, which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% over their full life cycle.”

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and a former White House communications director, said: “The criticism of Davos as a gathering of out-of-touch global elites is fair. I think we need to continue bringing a diverse set of stakeholders to the table to address global inequality.” Scaramucci runs Salt, a lavish annual hedge fund conference in Las Vegas.

Nearly 3,000 official guests will attend Davos this year. They will pay an admission fee of 27,000 Swiss francs (£21,400), for access to events, panel discussions and speeches. Only 24% of the participants this year will be women, according to the WEF, which plans to double this figure by 2030.

“I profoundly disapprove of this international bunfight where the world’s executives and the glitterati press the flesh at enormous expense of either their respective taxpayers or shareholders, achieving very little of note in almost 50 years. Absurd, in fact, disgraceful,” said longtime City commentator David Buik.

He added: “It’s insulting to decent working people.”

Dame Helena Morrissey, the former head of personal investing at Legal & General Investment Management, echoed his view, adding: “I have never been to Davos on principle and never will, it is totally the bubble. It is the great and good talking amongst themselves.”

Founded in 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab, Davos attracts thousands of revellers during the week of the event who flock to the Alpine ski town for networking opportunities with influential business tycoons and politicians at late-night parties and dinners organised by companies that are attending.

Private equity tycoon Jon Moulton said he has not been to Davos in 15 years.

“The only likely consequence of it closing would be that some oversized egos would need to find alternative routes to gratification,” he said.

However, some executives still find the event both useful and entertaining. Sir Mike Rake, the former BT and KPMG chairman, said that while Davos has become “too commercial”, it is a great networking opportunity.

“It ruins your liver and you’re exhausted. But it’s really useful from a networking engagement point of view, just in terms of the number of people you meet and can engage with,” he said.

