President Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos today. The White House has posted to embrace the text of his remarks here. Trump rejected the takeover of our lives in the name of “saving the planet,” as the left modestly formulates its messianic efforts:

[T]o embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune-tellers — and I have them and you have them, and we all have them, and they want to see us do badly, but we don’t let that happen. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the ’70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.

This is a passage that particularly resonates with those of us who recall the premonitions of the apocalypse that we have been served with great regularity over the past 50 years. However, I don’t recall a president who has ever talked back in this fashion. When it comes to a president telling the truth about the left’s aspiration to green tyranny, these are the good old days.