President Donald Trump on Tuesday told The Wall Street Journal that he plans to add more countries to his travel ban barring citizens from certain nations from entering the United States.

Trump signed the executive order instituting a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries shortly after assuming office in January 2017. A later version that banned travel from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. The president did not specify to the newspaper what other countries would be banned in the future.

“For a small number of countries that lack either the will or the capability to adhere to these criteria, travel restrictions may become necessary to mitigate threats,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at a recent Homeland Security Experts Group event, according to CNN.

Wolf said last Wednesday that the administration “continues to look at” the travel ban.

“It’s under review every six months. We continue to do that. We’ve done that for the past three years, every six months. This is part of the process,” he said.