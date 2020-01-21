President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial began Tuesday morning and his lawyers came out swinging and destroyed the Democrats from the Senate floor.

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers who joined the president’s impeachment defense team went off on Adam Schiff for fabricating Trump’s call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sekulow also said the Democrats violated the Constitution when they denied President Trump due process during the sham impeaching hearings in the House.

“The President was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses. The President was denied the right to access evidence and the President was denied the right to have counsel present at hearings,” Sekulow said.

“That’s a trifecta,” Sekulow said referring to Schiff’s earlier statements. “A trifecta that violates the Constitution of the United States.”

WATCH:

WATCH as Jay Sekulow exposes Adam Schiff as a liar & a fraud ⬇️pic.twitter.com/woQxakYRDR — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 21, 2020

President Trump’s lead counsel Pat Cipollone brilliantly destroyed Adam Schiff and the Democrats in his opening arguments on Tuesday.

“It’s dangerous to suggest that invoking constitutional rights is impeachable — it’s dangerous,” Cipollone said. “And you know what? It is dangerous, Mr. Schiff.”

Watch Mr. Sekulow’s entire 10 minute statement from the Senate floor:

