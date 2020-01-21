UFC world champion Conor McGregor praised President Donald Trump on Monday evening, branding him a “Phenomenal President” who “sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.”

In response to President Trump’s Twitter post commemorating three years since he had been sworn into office, McGregor commented, “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic).”

“Early stages of term also. Incredible,” he continued, adding, “Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

McGregor concluded his post with flag emojis of the United States and the Republic of Ireland, along with a heart.

President Trump has long received support from prominent MMA fighters, with the president tweeting his own praise for Colby Covington and Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell.

“ANTIFA will not be going after Bryce or @ColbyCovMMA anytime soon. They much prefer people who can’t fight back!” he proclaimed in December.

